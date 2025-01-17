← Company Directory
Cooori
Cooori Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Japan at Cooori ranges from ¥9.19M to ¥12.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cooori's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

¥9.84M - ¥11.89M
Iceland
Common Range
Possible Range
¥9.19M¥9.84M¥11.89M¥12.54M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cooori?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cooori in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥12,540,113. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cooori for the Software Engineer role in Japan is ¥9,188,876.

Other Resources