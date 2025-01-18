← Company Directory
Coolblue
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Coolblue Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at Coolblue totals €58.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coolblue's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Coolblue
Software Engineer
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Total per year
€58.9K
Level
L3
Base
€58.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Coolblue?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Coolblue in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €65,387. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coolblue for the Backend Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €58,863.

