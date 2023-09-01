← Company Directory
Conviva
Conviva Salaries

Conviva's salary ranges from $50,302 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $231,150 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Conviva. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $50.3K
Data Science Manager
$216K
Product Manager
$231K

Program Manager
$74K
Software Engineering Manager
$81.9K
Solution Architect
$160K
Technical Program Manager
$83.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Conviva is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Conviva is $83,922.

