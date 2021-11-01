← Company Directory
Convergent Science
Convergent Science Salaries

Convergent Science's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $120,600 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Convergent Science. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$121K
Software Engineer
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Convergent Science is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Convergent Science is $113,063.

