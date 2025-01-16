← Company Directory
Converge
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Converge Salaries

Converge's salary ranges from $60,655 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $95,023 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Converge. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Controls Engineer
$93.1K
Marketing
$95K
Product Designer
$60.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Converge is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,023. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Converge is $93,104.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Converge

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources