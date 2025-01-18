← Company Directory
Contrast Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Contrast Security UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Contrast Security totals $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contrast Security's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Contrast Security
Senior UX Designer
New York, NY
Total per year
$165K
Level
L3
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Contrast Security?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Contrast Security in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contrast Security for the UX Designer role in United States is $165,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Contrast Security

Related Companies

  • Nisum
  • R3
  • Adobe Workfront
  • Incorta
  • Zilliant
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources