Contract Services Salaries

Contract Services's salary ranges from $28,061 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United States at the low-end to $157,567 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Contract Services. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Customer Service
$28.1K
Product Designer
$36.2K
Product Manager
$92.4K
Software Engineer
$158K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Contract Services is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contract Services is $64,294.

