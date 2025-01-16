← Company Directory
Contour Software
Contour Software Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Pakistan package at Contour Software totals PKR 2.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contour Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Contour Software
Software Developer
Karachi, SD, Pakistan
Total per year
PKR 2.6M
Level
Intermediate
Base
PKR 2.4M
Stock (/yr)
PKR 0
Bonus
PKR 200K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Contour Software?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Contour Software in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 5,742,712. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contour Software for the Software Engineer role in Pakistan is PKR 1,487,469.

Other Resources