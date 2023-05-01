← Company Directory
CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals
    CONTINUUS aims to revolutionize the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry by producing high-quality drugs more efficiently and affordably through its Integrated Continuous Manufacturing (ICM) platform. The current batch systems are time- and cost-inefficient, leading to drug shortages and quality problems. CONTINUUS offers solutions such as establishing its own generic business and collaborating with hospital systems and pharmacy chains. Its team of talented engineers and scientists uses ICM to allow for fully continuous and automated operations, improving the accessibility and affordability of pharmaceuticals globally.

    http://continuuspharma.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

