Continuity Partners
Continuity Partners Salaries

Continuity Partners's median salary is $125,625 for a Recruiter . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Continuity Partners. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Recruiter
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Continuity Partners is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continuity Partners is $125,625.

