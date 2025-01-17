← Company Directory
Continental
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Continental Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Hungary at Continental ranges from HUF 9.34M to HUF 13.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 10.71M - HUF 12.53M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 9.34MHUF 10.71MHUF 12.53MHUF 13.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Sales submissions at Continental to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.37M+ (sometimes HUF 113.66M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Continental?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Continental in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 13,329,157. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Sales role in Hungary is HUF 9,341,802.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Continental

Related Companies

  • KPIT
  • Siemens
  • Daimler
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Henkel
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources