Continental
Continental Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Continental ranges from RON 43.2K to RON 61.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 49.5K - RON 58K
Germany
RON 43.2KRON 49.5KRON 58KRON 61.7K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Continental sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 61,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Information Technologist (IT) role is RON 43,214.

