Contango Oil & Gas
Contango Oil & Gas Salaries

Contango Oil & Gas's median salary is $331,650 for a Information Technologist (IT) . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Contango Oil & Gas. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$332K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Contango Oil & Gas is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contango Oil & Gas is $331,650.

