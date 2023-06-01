← Company Directory
Consumers Energy Services
Consumers Energy Services Salaries

Consumers Energy Services's salary ranges from $43,898 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $68,340 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Consumers Energy Services. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$43.9K
Software Engineer
$68.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Consumers Energy Services is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $68,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Consumers Energy Services is $56,119.

