Constructor Salaries

Constructor's salary ranges from $37,013 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Turkey at the low-end to $220,500 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Constructor. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$87.7K
Product Designer
$37K
Product Manager
$45.1K
Sales
$221K
Software Engineer
$38.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Constructor is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constructor is $45,080.

