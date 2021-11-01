← Company Directory
Constellation
Constellation Salaries

Constellation's salary ranges from $54,684 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $192,960 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Constellation. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $98.4K
Actuary
$85.4K
Business Analyst
$54.7K

Controls Engineer
$105K
Data Analyst
$59.8K
Data Scientist
$189K
Financial Analyst
$193K
Hardware Engineer
$114K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K
Project Manager
$151K
Software Engineer
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Constellation is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constellation is $109,201.

