Constellation Software
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Constellation Software Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in Australia at Constellation Software ranges from A$107K to A$150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Constellation Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$116K - A$134K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
A$107KA$116KA$134KA$150K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Constellation Software?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Constellation Software in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$149,559. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constellation Software for the Venture Capitalist role in Australia is A$106,828.

