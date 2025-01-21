← Company Directory
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Indonesia at Constellation Software ranges from IDR 1.15B to IDR 1.61B per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Constellation Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 1.24B - IDR 1.45B
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 1.15BIDR 1.24BIDR 1.45BIDR 1.61B
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Constellation Software?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Constellation Software in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 1,607,741,702. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constellation Software for the Business Development role in Indonesia is IDR 1,148,386,929.

