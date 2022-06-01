← Company Directory
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Salaries

Constellation Software's salary ranges from $47,076 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $142,509 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Constellation Software. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $57K
Business Analyst
$47.1K
Business Development
$82.6K

Marketing Operations
$58.8K
Product Designer
$54.9K
Product Manager
$87K
Program Manager
$143K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.8K
Venture Capitalist
$80.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Constellation Software is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,509. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constellation Software is $80,626.

