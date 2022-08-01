← Company Directory
Constellation Digital Partners
Constellation Digital Partners Salaries

Constellation Digital Partners's salary ranges from $142,710 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $177,885 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Constellation Digital Partners. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$143K
Solution Architect
$178K
The highest paying role reported at Constellation Digital Partners is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constellation Digital Partners is $160,298.

