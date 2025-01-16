← Company Directory
Consolidated Contractors
Consolidated Contractors Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Saudi Arabia at Consolidated Contractors ranges from SAR 308K to SAR 439K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Consolidated Contractors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SAR 353K - SAR 413K
Greece
Common Range
Possible Range
SAR 308KSAR 353KSAR 413KSAR 439K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Consolidated Contractors?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Consolidated Contractors in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 438,867. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Consolidated Contractors for the Mechanical Engineer role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 307,582.

