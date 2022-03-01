Company Directory
Consolidated Contractors
    We are a leading diversified company carrying out construction, engineering, procurement, development and investment activities internationally. We are committed to providing reliable, amicable, and professional service to our valuable clients, and to being supportive to local businesses and social activities, being friendly to the environment as well as being proactive in the socio-economic environments within which we operate. Our appreciation of our client’s interests, evidenced by meeting their requirements and ensuring high-quality work, is the prime directive of our management.

    ccc.net
    1952
    120,000
    $1B-$10B
