Company Directory
Consolidated Communications
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Consolidated Communications Salaries

Consolidated Communications's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $162,137 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Consolidated Communications. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$69.8K
Customer Service
$50.3K
Sales Engineer
$162K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Software Engineer
$150K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Consolidated Communications is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,137. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Consolidated Communications is $109,796.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Consolidated Communications

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources