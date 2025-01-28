← Company Directory
Consilio
  Salaries
  Legal

  All Legal Salaries

Consilio Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in United Kingdom at Consilio ranges from £75.5K to £106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Consilio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

£81.7K - £95.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
£75.5K£81.7K£95.1K£106K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Consilio?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Consilio in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £105,742. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Consilio for the Legal role in United Kingdom is £75,530.

Other Resources