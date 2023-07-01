Conservation X Labs is a company that aims to revolutionize conservation efforts by utilizing technology, partnerships, and collaborations. They believe that by democratizing science and technology, conservation can keep up with environmental challenges. They also emphasize the importance of working with the private sector to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of conservation efforts while benefiting local communities. Additionally, they recognize the need to change incentive structures and shift demand through behavior change strategies. Ultimately, they believe that humans have the ability to both create and solve conservation problems.