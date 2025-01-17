← Company Directory
ConocoPhillips
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

  • Greater Houston Area

ConocoPhillips Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in Greater Houston Area

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Greater Houston Area package at ConocoPhillips totals $97.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ConocoPhillips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ConocoPhillips
IT Analayst
Houston, TX
Total per year
$97.5K
Level
L1
Base
$87.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at ConocoPhillips?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at ConocoPhillips in Greater Houston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $176,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ConocoPhillips for the Information Technologist (IT) role in Greater Houston Area is $97,500.

