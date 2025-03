Connext is an IT deployment company based in Atlanta, committed to connecting clients with the latest technology. With over 14 years of experience, they have deployed over 1M+ devices for 100+ enterprise customers and specialize in network infrastructure, POS systems, 5G, IoT, security, and digital signage. They are known as the deployment partner of choice for many national chains and multi-site retailers. Connext is people-centric and focused on excellence for both customers and employees.