Connections Health Solutions provides behavioral health crisis care and operates the two largest crisis facilities in the US. They offer services to stabilize and treat individuals with mental health and substance use diagnoses, emphasizing treatment in the least restrictive setting. Their model has shown improved quality and cost savings, reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. They prioritize quick intervention and partnering with community support systems to maximize recovery. Their mission is to address any behavioral health need at any time.