Connect Money, founded in 2023 and based in Cairo, Egypt, is a fintech company offering banking-as-a-service solutions. Their platform allows businesses to issue white-labeled debit and credit cards, streamlining digital payments, lending, and rewards programs without requiring extensive infrastructure or regulatory licenses. With over 300,000 cards issued and a network of 20,000+ merchant partners, Connect Money focuses on delivering a seamless cashless experience for underbanked users.