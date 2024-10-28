← Company Directory
Congruex Asia Pacific
Congruex Asia Pacific Salaries

Congruex Asia Pacific's median salary is $5,746 for a Optical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Congruex Asia Pacific. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Optical Engineer
$5.7K
The highest paying role reported at Congruex Asia Pacific is Optical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $5,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Congruex Asia Pacific is $5,746.

