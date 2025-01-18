← Company Directory
Confluent
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Confluent Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Confluent totals ₹4.27M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.94M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹4.27M
₹3.15M
₹1.02M
₹107K
L3
Senior Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L5a
Staff Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Confluent in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,206,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluent for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹5,710,260.

