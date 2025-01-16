← Company Directory
Confiz
Confiz Salaries

Confiz's salary ranges from $19,750 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Pakistan at the low-end to $137,685 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Confiz. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Project Manager
$22.5K
Software Engineer
$19.7K
Technical Program Manager
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Confiz is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confiz is $22,487.

