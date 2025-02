Conduktor is a fast-growing company that builds tools to help data streaming teams harness the power of Apache Kafka. Their all-in-one GUI, Conduktor UI, is trusted by over 90,000 developers in 12,000+ companies and is fully connected across the Apache Kafka ecosystem. With offices in New York, Dublin, London, and Paris, Conduktor is on a mission to drive efficiency, accelerate project delivery, and help engineering teams everywhere unleash the power of real-time data.