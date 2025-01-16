← Company Directory
Condé Nast
Condé Nast Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Mexico at Condé Nast ranges from MX$2.34M to MX$3.34M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Condé Nast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$2.68M - MX$3.14M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$2.34MMX$2.68MMX$3.14MMX$3.34M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Condé Nast?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Condé Nast in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$64,230,411. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Condé Nast for the Human Resources role in Mexico is MXMX$45,016,183.

