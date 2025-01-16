← Company Directory
Condé Nast
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Condé Nast Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Condé Nast totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Condé Nast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Condé Nast
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Total per year
$160K
Level
hidden
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Condé Nast?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Condé Nast in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Condé Nast for the Data Scientist role in United States is $160,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Condé Nast

Related Companies

  • The Athletic
  • Axios
  • Dow Jones
  • The Washington Post
  • Hearst
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources