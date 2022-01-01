← Company Directory
Concurrent Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Concurrent Technologies Salaries

Concurrent Technologies's salary ranges from $18,371 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $165,825 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Concurrent Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
$58.3K
Human Resources
$18.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$125K
Software Engineer
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Concurrent Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Concurrent Technologies is $91,852.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Concurrent Technologies

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources