ConcertoCare
    ConcertoCare is a tech-enabled provider of at-home, comprehensive care for seniors and adults with unmet health and social needs. They use physician-led interdisciplinary teams and proprietary population health platform to manage complex patients in their homes, resulting in better health outcomes and reduced costs. They work with various payers and can partner with a patient's primary care physician or serve as the provider of record. Their team includes home-based care physicians, population health technology experts, former policymakers, and senior health plan executives.

    https://concertocare.com
    2015
    222
    $10M-$50M
