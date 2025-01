Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule drugs for autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate, CTP-543, is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Technologies, and Processa Pharmaceuticals. It was founded in 2006 and is based in Lexington, Massachusetts.