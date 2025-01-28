← Company Directory
Concentrix
Concentrix Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Egypt at Concentrix ranges from EGP 135K to EGP 191K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Concentrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 153K - EGP 181K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 135KEGP 153KEGP 181KEGP 191K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Concentrix?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Concentrix in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 191,249. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Concentrix for the Sales role in Egypt is EGP 134,706.

