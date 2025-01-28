← Company Directory
Concentrix
  Salaries
  Partner Manager

  All Partner Manager Salaries

Concentrix Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in Singapore at Concentrix ranges from SGD 40.4K to SGD 55.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Concentrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 43.2K - SGD 52.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 40.4KSGD 43.2KSGD 52.3KSGD 55.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Concentrix?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at Concentrix in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 55,107. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Concentrix for the Partner Manager role in Singapore is SGD 40,380.

