Concentrix
Concentrix Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Costa Rica at Concentrix ranges from CRC 24.03M to CRC 35M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Concentrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 27.58M - CRC 31.44M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 24.03MCRC 27.58MCRC 31.44MCRC 35M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Concentrix?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Concentrix in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 34,999,502. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Concentrix for the Financial Analyst role in Costa Rica is CRC 24,025,082.

