At Comun we're building financial services to help Hispanic immigrants turn their hard work into upwards mobility.

Since launching our own bank infra last November, we've 20x'd revenue, crossed $600M in annual payments volume. We currently offer banking and remittances solutions, and will launch more products this year.

We believe immigrants are the ultimate entrepreneurs, carrying a relentless work ethic in search of a better future for their families. Comun exists to serve them throughout their journey.