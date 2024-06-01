← Company Directory
Comun
    At Comun we're building financial services to help Hispanic immigrants turn their hard work into upwards mobility.

    Since launching our own bank infra last November, we've 20x'd revenue, crossed $600M in annual payments volume. We currently offer banking and remittances solutions, and will launch more products this year.

    We believe immigrants are the ultimate entrepreneurs, carrying a relentless work ethic in search of a better future for their families. Comun exists to serve them throughout their journey.

