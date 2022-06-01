← Company Directory
Comtech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Comtech Salaries

Comtech's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $184,240 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Comtech. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
$131K
Software Engineer
$184K
Software Engineering Manager
$152K
Technical Program Manager
$168K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Comtech is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comtech is $160,195.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Comtech

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources