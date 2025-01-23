← Company Directory
ComputerEase
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ComputerEase Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bangladesh at ComputerEase ranges from BDT 101K to BDT 138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ComputerEase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 109K - BDT 129K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 101KBDT 109KBDT 129KBDT 138K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at ComputerEase?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ComputerEase in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 137,658. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ComputerEase for the Software Engineer role in Bangladesh is BDT 100,551.

