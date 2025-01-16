← Company Directory
Computacenter
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Computacenter Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Poland at Computacenter ranges from PLN 61.1K to PLN 85.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Computacenter's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 65.4K - PLN 77.1K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 61.1KPLN 65.4KPLN 77.1KPLN 85.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Computacenter to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Computacenter?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Computacenter in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 85,082. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Computacenter for the Customer Service role in Poland is PLN 61,085.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Computacenter

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources