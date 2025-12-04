Company Directory
Composer
Composer Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at Composer ranges from CA$202K to CA$276K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Composer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$158K - $188K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$146K$158K$188K$200K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Composer?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Composer in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$276,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Composer for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$201,825.

