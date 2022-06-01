Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified privately held communications company providing voice, video, data, wireless, security/connected home and advertising services. Comporium ranks as the nation’s 13th largest telecommunications provider and 27th largest cable television operator. Comporium is a major investor in Home Telecom, a communications company based in the state’s Low Country; and Immedion, a data storage and managed services company with centers in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Rock Hill and Asheville, N.C. Comporium is a partner company in Spirit Communications, a fiber-optic based voice, video and data company serving the Carolinas. Comporium also holds an interest in the connected home/car space through its investments in iControl, CentraLite, SmartHome Ventures, Keen Home and S.C.-based Zubie and Avionex.