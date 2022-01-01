← Company Directory
ComplyAdvantage
ComplyAdvantage Salaries

ComplyAdvantage's salary ranges from $77,976 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $132,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ComplyAdvantage. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $88.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $132K
Data Scientist
$124K
Product Designer
$78K
Product Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ComplyAdvantage is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $132,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ComplyAdvantage is $124,364.

