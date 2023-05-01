Compliancy Group is a HIPAA software company that simplifies compliance with the help of expert Compliance Coaches. They offer the best customer service and have dedicated employees who care about their clients' success. Their compliance tracking solution, the Guard, is aimed at small-mid sized businesses. Each client has a dedicated Compliance Coach to guide them through implementing an effective, comprehensive compliance program. Clients receive a Seal of Compliance upon validation, which can be displayed on their website and email signature line.