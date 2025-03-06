← Company Directory
Compliance Management International
Compliance Management International Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Guatemala at Compliance Management International ranges from GTQ 620K to GTQ 903K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Compliance Management International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

GTQ 711K - GTQ 811K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GTQ 620KGTQ 711KGTQ 811KGTQ 903K
Common Range
Possible Range

GTQ 1.24M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Compliance Management International in Guatemala sits at a yearly total compensation of GTQ 902,551. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Compliance Management International for the Data Science Manager role in Guatemala is GTQ 619,548.

