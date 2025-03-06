All Data Science Manager Salaries
The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Guatemala at Compliance Management International ranges from GTQ 620K to GTQ 903K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Compliance Management International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!